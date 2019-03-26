CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Grandmother’s Prayer Closet Still Stands After Tornado Hits Alabama [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
New Orleans East suffers severe damage after a tornado

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Earlier this month a E4-tornado destroyed everything in its path in Alabama. Buildings, homes and more were down, but according to Fox5DC a grandmother’s prayer closet made it through.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

11 Alive reports that Chaplain Jason Smith was out when they discovered the prayer closet. On Facebook, Smith shared photos of it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He said on the post, “Are you kiddin me!!! My God is awesome!!! Shout somebody!”

SEE ALSO: 14-Year-Old Hit, Killed By Stray Bullet Was 8 Months Pregnant

The post has been shared 96,000 times since it went up. Everyone that has comment praises God for this wonderful blessing and this is such a blessing.

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Grandmother’s Prayer Closet Still Stands After Tornado Hits Alabama [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Alabama , Church , prayer

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close