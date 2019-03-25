Christian Combs Opens Up About Loss Of His Mother, Kim Porter

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
via MadameNoire.com:
Kim Porter and Diddy’s son, Christian Combs, sat down for his first interview since the passing of his mother four months ago.
“One thing I never really told anybody right when I found out the news…I was shocked I didn’t know what to do,” he said in his NYC interview. “My whole world stopped. I was really down.”
The 20-year-old said after he landed from a flight after hearing the bad news, his song featuring Chris Brown, “Love You Better” began playing on the radio, a big accomplishment for his burgeoning rap career. He said he felt that was a sign that his mother was watching over him.
“I know that’s her talking to me, making sure I know everything is OK,” Combs said. “That just made me feel that there’s still faith and I have to keep pushing.”
Porter, 47, died of lobar pneumonia in her California home in November last year.
