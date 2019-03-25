Christian Combs Opens Up About Loss Of His Mother, Kim Porter

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via MadameNoire.com:

Kim Porter and Diddy’s son, Christian Combs, sat down for his first interview since the passing of his mother four months ago.

“One thing I never really told anybody right when I found out the news…I was shocked I didn’t know what to do,” he said in his NYC interview. “My whole world stopped. I was really down.”

The 20-year-old said after he landed from a flight after hearing the bad news, his song featuring Chris Brown, “Love You Better” began playing on the radio, a big accomplishment for his burgeoning rap career. He said he felt that was a sign that his mother was watching over him.

“I know that’s her talking to me, making sure I know everything is OK,” Combs said. “That just made me feel that there’s still faith and I have to keep pushing.”

Porter, 47, died of lobar pneumonia in her California home in November last year.

