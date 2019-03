Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Another melanated cast will be taking over the screen for some poetic visuals in the upcoming flick The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

According to Shadow & Act, the movies stars newcomer Jimmie Fails and it’s inspired by a short he did with filmmaker Joe Talbot back in 2017. Partially based off Fails’ life, the story follows a Black man trying to keep his family home against the backdrop of a gentrifying San Francisco. Fails and his oddball best friend Montgomery, who both reside in the city’s last Black neighborhood, search for a sense of belonging in the rapidly changing city that seems to no longer understand them.

The movie was praised at the Sundance Film Festival, winning the Best Director Prize and the Special Jury Award.

Along with Fails and rising star Jonathan Majors, the talents of Danny Glover, Tichina Arnold, Mike Epps and more will be featured in the film. You can check out the beautiful trailer for yourself below and catch the movie when it comes out in summer 2019.

