Report: Cliff Dixon, Former Basketball Star, Killed Outside Of His Birthday Party In Atlanta

Labor Day Weekend Celebration Hosted By Michael B. Jordan + Karrueche

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Cliff Dixon, a former basketball star and childhood friend of Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was shot and killed on Wednesday night, moments before he was set to celebrate his 32nd birthday.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Dixon was found shot multiple times in the head around 1 a.m. Thursday outside of the SL Lounge, a club near the 4100 block of Buford Highway. He was discovered in the parking lot by officers and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Many have sent paid their respects to Dixon on social media.

Dixon formerly dated Erica Mena of Love & Hip-Hop. We send our condolences to the family and Dixon’s friends.

was originally published on theboxhouston.com

