Kevin Durant Opens After-School Center to Help Low-Income Students Go to College

LeBron James isn’t the only NBA star to realize the importance of education—Kevin Durant is putting his resources where his mouth is as well.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Golden State Warrior partnered with College Track to form The Durant Center in his hometown of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The organization “uses a 10-year plan to help students from their early teenage years through college graduation by providing tutoring services and funds for college scholarships.”

The big announcement took place on Wednesday when Durant and teammate Quinn Cook were excused from practice to be at the ceremony. Not only did Durant donate $10 million of his own money, but the after-school program will provide several types of support for kids in need—including tutoring, emotional and financial. Whatever it takes for these kids to make it to higher education, the center is there to guide them.

With the nine-time All Star’s name plastered on the building, which is also just a few blocks from the Suitland neighborhood where he grew up, he introduced the inaugural class of 69.

“The full-circle stuff that you dream about. So many people that meant so much to me at that time, and to see my name on the building …” Durant told the Washington Post.

When Durant isn’t trolling with his burner accounts on social media, he’s been known to use his star power to help out those in need. Amid the 2018 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Durant stopped by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula in Menlo Park, California to announce he’d pay for a few kids’ first year of college.

And, when Hurricane Moore hit Oklahoma City 2013, he stepped up and donated $1 million to the American Red Cross. His goodwill even inspired the Thunder’s front office and Nike to match his donation to help the city recover from a natural disaster that caused around $2 billion in damage.

Team CASSIUS Posted January 24, 2019

