Pooch Hall Strikes Plea Deal In DUI, Child Endangerment Case

Actor Marion “Pooch” Hall dodged serious jail time on Tuesday after he faced possible punishment for an October incident where he was found inebriated with one of his children in the car.

According to TMZ Hall entered a plea deal with Los Angeles prosecutors and entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor DUI and to child endangerment. The misdemeanor DUI was dropped down from a felony.

Hall will be ordered to serve three years probation and attend a 3-month alcohol program. Hall will also have to complete a year-long parenting class as part of the deal.

The Showtime “Ray Donovan” star was arrested on October 3 after he crashed into a vehicle in a Burbank parking lot. Witnesses were allegedly appalled and called authorities after observing Hall’s two-year-old son in his lap before he swerved off the road. When officers arrived to the scene of the accident, they found Hall’s son in the back, placed in an unsecured car seat.

Police discovered Hall with a .25 blood alcohol level, three times the legal limit. He was later charged with felony child abuse and a DUI. After his arrest, Hall was released on $100,000 bail.

Before taking the plea, Hall faced up to six years in prison.

