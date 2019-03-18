Jhene Aiko Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

via Bossip.com:
Here’s a rumor that died almost as fast as it was born.
Fans of Jhene Aiko almost got excited after overhearing the star was “pregnant.”
The “Trip” singer just celebrated her 31-years on earth with a fancy dinner. Aiko was live recording when her sister Mila J seemed to spill the beans on her “gender reveal” plans, supposedly not noticing Jhene was live streaming their dinner date. Mila was so convincing, that folks start to ask questions about the alleged baby.
Here is the actual video of the moment Mila asked Jhene if she was doing her “gender reveal.”
Jhene responded as fast as she cut off the live stream after a fan took the rumor to twitter. She reveals that her sister was “trolling.” Currently, Jhene is the mama of only one daughter, Namiko Love.
She says she plans to get her sister back for the prank. Safe to say we can kill those baby rumors, right?
