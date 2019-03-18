Jhene Aiko Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

via Bossip.com:

Here’s a rumor that died almost as fast as it was born.

Fans of Jhene Aiko almost got excited after overhearing the star was “pregnant.”

The “Trip” singer just celebrated her 31-years on earth with a fancy dinner. Aiko was live recording when her sister Mila J seemed to spill the beans on her “gender reveal” plans, supposedly not noticing Jhene was live streaming their dinner date. Mila was so convincing, that folks start to ask questions about the alleged baby.

Bro I swear one of @JheneAiko friends just said something about a gender reveal on her live ……. and she ended it so fast let me finnnnnnnd out my wife pregnant by somebody else. — Keith⚡️ (@keithxo_) March 18, 2019

Jhene Aiko is pregnant and Big Sean is out here mingling in the streets with Ariana. So I guess we definitely know who is NOT the father. — Kenn (@wtfkenna) March 18, 2019

Here is the actual video of the moment Mila asked Jhene if she was doing her “gender reveal.”

Yooo i was on @JheneAiko live andddd I think she’s pregnant 👀 pic.twitter.com/guvi0tvcAi — Daddy-A 🖤 (@AiltonCeaser) March 18, 2019

Jhene responded as fast as she cut off the live stream after a fan took the rumor to twitter. She reveals that her sister was “trolling.” Currently, Jhene is the mama of only one daughter, Namiko Love.

scorpio's play too much @milaj 😒 lol imma get u back. next live it's on like donkey kong 😠 — Chilombo (@JheneAiko) March 18, 2019

She says she plans to get her sister back for the prank. Safe to say we can kill those baby rumors, right?

