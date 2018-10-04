CLOSE
Pooch Hall Arrested For DUI & Letting His 2-year-Old Son Drive

Actor Pooch Hall, best known for his role on The Game, was arrested this week (October 3) for driving under the influence and child endangerment after letting his 2-year-old son drive because he was too drunk to steer, according to TMZ.

Reports say Hall was driving in Burbank, Calif. yesterday evening when witnesses called 911. Imagine that. 

The car veered off and smashed into a parked car. No one was injured, but the Hall’s toddler was seen crying. There was a car seat in the back seat but it wasn’t installed – considering the kid was “driving,” that makes sense. 

Hall, who reeked of alcohol, was unable to walk straight when police arrived. His blood alcohol level was said to be .25, which is more than three times the legal limit. 

The 2-year-old left with his mother and the actor was taken to jail on $100,000 bail. 

