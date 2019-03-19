Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Remember when Aunt Viv went from being a dark skin woman to a light skin woman on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? Well, ABC is doing something very similar with their new Black-ish spinoff.

According to Dateline, Tika Sumpter will portray Alicia, Rainbow’s mother. We love Sumpter and we’re glad she got the role; although it may be a little odd being that Alicia is currently played by Anna Deavere Smith.

Just in case you’re not up on Black-ish, this is how Smith looks, by the way:

Smith is the lady in red standing beside Beau Bridges, who portrays Rainbow’s father. If you notice, the two wouldn’t be able to share foundation. if you catch my drift.

Black-ish doesn’t have an in-studio audience, but there’s no way they can’t address this stark difference to the audience watching at home, even as a nod. Break that punny fourth wall!

The pilot is reportedly in the works now, but if it gets picked up for series, it’ll be the second Black-ish spin-off, after Freeform’s Grown-ish. A title for the Bow project hasn’t been released as of yet, but we’ll keep an eye on this one.

Tika Sumpter To Portray Young Rainbow’s Mom In ‘Black-Ish’ Spinoff was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

