Travis Scott might be allegedly battling some rocky conditions at home with Kylie Jenner, but he’s doing very well for himself on tour. Cactus Jack netted $1.7 million in February after selling out Los Angeles venue The Forum, which has been the highest-grossing stop thus far on the Astroworld tour.

TMZ reports:

We’re told Travis has joined some elite company after his February 8 Astroworld concert at The Forum sold out and grossed a whopping $1.7 million. Yup, nearly $2 million for ONE SHOW. We’re told he sold more than 16,300 tickets.

This is huge for Travis because the sellout means Travis is only one of a few artists to have repeat sellouts at The Forum in a 12-month period. He also sold out shows on December 19 and 20.

To put this feat in perspective … Travis now joins legends like Garth Brooks, Juan Gabriel, The Grateful Dead, Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga, Sting and Michael Jackson to accomplish repeat sellouts since 1990. And, get this … the $1.7M is the highest-grossing, single-night engagement of the Astroworld tour. #Goosebumps

Scott’s next tour date is March 20 in Nashville, Tenn.

Photo: WENN

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tour L.A. Stop Netted $1.7 Million was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted 8 hours ago

