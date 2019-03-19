CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tour L.A. Stop Netted $1.7 Million

Cactus Jack had his highest-grossing performance to date on February 8, putting him alongside other greats to sell out The Forum.

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Travis Scott Performs in Chicago on the Astroworld Tour

Source: Adam Bielawski/WENN.com / WENN

Travis Scott might be allegedly battling some rocky conditions at home with Kylie Jenner, but he’s doing very well for himself on tour. Cactus Jack netted $1.7 million in February after selling out Los Angeles venue The Forum, which has been the highest-grossing stop thus far on the Astroworld tour.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

TMZ reports:

We’re told Travis has joined some elite company after his February 8 Astroworld concert at The Forum sold out and grossed a whopping $1.7 million. Yup, nearly $2 million for ONE SHOW. We’re told he sold more than 16,300 tickets.

This is huge for Travis because the sellout means Travis is only one of a few artists to have repeat sellouts at The Forum in a 12-month period. He also sold out shows on December 19 and 20.

To put this feat in perspective … Travis now joins legends like Garth Brooks, Juan Gabriel, The Grateful Dead, Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga, Sting and Michael Jackson to accomplish repeat sellouts since 1990. And, get this … the $1.7M is the highest-grossing, single-night engagement of the Astroworld tour. #Goosebumps

Scott’s next tour date is March 20 in Nashville, Tenn.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Photo: WENN

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tour L.A. Stop Netted $1.7 Million was originally published on hiphopwired.com

astroworld , tour , travis scott

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close