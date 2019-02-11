Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Travis Scott

Black History continues to happen everyday. This month, we decided create a Superhero Guide To Black History Month highlighting musicians, politicians, actors and athletes of influence who are not only dominating in their crafts, but are also helping shape culture in unforgettable ways. Below is a character guide to one of our featured heroes, Travis Scott.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Civilian Name: Travis Scott

Super Name: Astro

Superpower: Flight

Origin: Hiphop

Conquered Territory: Travis Scott gave us insight on his plans to expand a few years ago when he rapped, “I be flying high, shawty, I be flying high.” So it was no surprise when the accolades started rolling in globally…

Back in the day when his Houston hometown got rid of his favorite amusement park, AstroWorld, the rapper turned to hiphop for fun and launched a music career that has literally taken him around the world to share stages with artists like Rihanna, Future, Drake, Maroon 5 and more. Fittingly, he named his 2018 album (which soured to no. 1 on Billboard charts) after the demise of the city’s staple attraction and it provided a deeper look into what inspired his most recent moves most, outside of the birth of he and Kylie Jenner’s baby girl, Stormi.

With a passion for arts and kids, Travis founded the AstroWorld Music Festival which takes place across the street from the old park and aims to “bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of AstroWorld,” making a childhood dream of his come true as he shares the magic with Houston residents and visitors. In addition, he recently donated $100,000 to an after-school creative arts and education non-profit organization in Texas called Workshop Houston. He also designed the senior shirts for his city’s Eisenhower High School (per the request of the kids) and made a deal with the NFL to donate $500,000 to the “social justice accelerator” Dream Corps upon accepting the league’s offer to perform at Super Bowl LIII

Where to next?

Click HERE to See More Character Guides

—

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

PHOTO: Creative Services – iOne/Getty

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: