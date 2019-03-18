CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trailer: Dennis Quaid Is Meagan Good and Michael Ealy’s Worst Nightmare In ‘The Intruder’ [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

(Photos: PR Photos)

Before watching the trailer, I thought, “Ugh. Do we really need another movie about someone breaking into someone’s house?” But then I watched the trailer and the answer is, yes, we do.

The film centers around a young married couple [Michael Ealy and Meagan Good] who buy what seems like the perfect home together. Until they quickly learn that the man they bought it from [Dennis Quaid] is not ready to let go of his house.

We’re not sure if it’s the music, the mysterious knocking sounds or Quaid’s convincing portrayal of a man obsessed; but the trailer left us wanting more. It also left me wanting to double-check the locks on my apartment’s door.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Over the years, there seems to be so many different versions of “break in” films but this one really has me stressed about Quaid’s presence in their home. Watch the full trailer above and let me know, if it also gave you the chills in the comments.

“The Intruder” hits theaters in May 2019. Watch the trailer below…

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes

23 photos Launch gallery

Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes

Continue reading Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes

Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes

Trailer: Dennis Quaid Is Meagan Good and Michael Ealy’s Worst Nightmare In ‘The Intruder’ [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Meagan Good , michael ealy

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close