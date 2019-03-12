Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Trademark “Shady Baby” Name After Daughter

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are the proud parents of a beautiful baby girl who they feel could become a star in her own right. The couple filed trademark applications on the nickname of the daughter, 4-month-old Kaavia James, in hopes that the “Shady Baby” brand will be a hit with the masses.

The Blast reports:

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the Miami Heat star and Gabrielle Union are preparing for 4-month-old Kaavia James to launch a ton of products, including clothing, haircare products and jewelry.

Trademark applications for “Kaavia James” and “Shady Baby” were filed in March by Wade and Union after the famous parents started a loan out company in their daughter’s name. Gabrielle is the CEO of Kaavia James, Inc, while Dwyane scored the title of CFO.

Baby products also appear to be a focus, as the stars want to use their daughter’s name on diaper bags and baby bibs.

As the outlet notes, Shady Baby is the nickname Union gave to her daughter, and the Instagram page for little Kaavia is quite a popular one. Check out the page here.

Photo: Getty

