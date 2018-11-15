You’ll Never Guess Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s Newborn Daughter’s Name

via madamenoire.com:

It was on a very ordinary Thursday last week (Nov. 8) that Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union announced, as a shock to everyone, that they were new parents to a baby girl born via surrogate. On this equally ordinary Thursday, they’ve decided to reveal her name.

In a #TBT image shared on Wade’s Instagram page, he shared a tattoo he obtained back when he was in China that is the name of their daughter: Kaavia James Union Wade. Check out the photo here!

He didn’t share the story behind Kaavia’s name (because inquiring minds in his comment section are already asking if the “James” has anything to do with good friend LeBron).

As the #paternityleave hashtag has made evident, the 36-year-old NBA star has taken time off to help Union during this major time of transition. He has received support from the Miami Heat and said that he’s waiting to see how Kaavia is before he decides to get back to the game.

“With my daughter coming a couple weeks early, she’s a little tiny right now, so we’re making sure health-wise that she’s OK,” he told the Associated Press.

“And for me, once I leave and go back to the season, not really being able to be with me everywhere I go, this time right now, this bonding moment with my daughter is the most important thing in my life at this time.”

This is Wade’s first daughter, and Union’s first child overall, so the couple have been very busy, very tired, but also very happy to be on baby duty. They’ve made time to watch some football here, fit in a workout there, but for the most part, the focus is Kaavia:

We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that, our miracle baby, arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance @itsgabrielleu ❤️ ♥️ ♥️ pic.twitter.com/JudAeQlbJ7 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 8, 2018

As previously shared, the couple announced her arrival in a very sweet way, telling the world via Instagram, “We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

