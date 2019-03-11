Millennium Tour Mania: Omarion Shows Some Skin, J Boog “Does It For Lil Saint” & Mario Mesmerizes

Over the weekend, the Millennium Tour kicked off in Pennsylvania then made its way to New York City and Atlantic City, and all we saw on our timeline were clips of B2K, Mario, and Pretty Ricky taking us to early ’00s heaven.

The tour was announced at the end of last year and has been trending ever since, with Omarion’s company telling Billboard, “We are excited to be a part of what will undeniably be a nostalgic and electrifying performance that will awaken cherished memories and create new, indelible ones for the next generation. While admiring their solo successes, the fans have consistently demanded a B2K reunion and, with the determination of an incredibly talented team, that dream is now a reality.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Prior to hitting the stage, Mario also opened up about how exciting it was going to be to perform.

“When I think about it, for me, it’s more exciting for me to get to see the fans,” he said. “I’m excited about the fans! I’m excited to see how excited they are. It’s a weird time for R&B right now and I think that although R&B is making a comeback right now, this is an exciting moment for R&B fans who remember the Scream Tour. I’m also excited to get back out there and introduce some new music.”

Well, the fellas definitely delivered on their promise of excitement and nostalgia. Omarion brought it back when he and Danielle Polanco reunited on stage to reenact their 2004 “Touch” dance sequence and it was just as fire as the first time we saw it.

Not to mention, O seems to be in the best shape of his life…

This is how close I was to @Omarion It was the best night of my life!!! pic.twitter.com/mQUrjYMtRq — Kristina ❤️ (@K_Somers) March 11, 2019

The consensus is…B2K back.

I just wanna say, B2K is Back 🔥🔥🔥#TheMillenniumTour pic.twitter.com/XMeGRC9ZW8 — Ninja do R&B (@jayemmeoficial) March 9, 2019

J-Boog even did it for Lil Saint…

Y’all I went to the Millenium Tour in NYC and J Boog.. DID IT FOR LIL SAINT… pic.twitter.com/9Kl3VtvX8o — ASHL(EE) (@ashleeonair) March 10, 2019

But Omarion, J-Boog, Raz B, and Lil Fizz weren’t the only ones killing the stage… Mario had the ladies in an all out frenzy too.

Mario performs NEVER on the #MillenniumTour and brings someone on stage. YALL I can’t. 😭 pic.twitter.com/FHkHYdP3tW — The Megan (@MegYuup) March 10, 2019

All in all, it was good times. Hit the flip for more viral moments from this weekend, plus some funny reactions from fans.

Millennium Tour Mania: Omarion Shows Some Skin, J Boog “Does It For Lil Saint” & Mario Mesmerizes was originally published on globalgrind.com

Related

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

King Sukii Posted 18 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: