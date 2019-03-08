CLOSE
Jussie Smollett Charged With 16 Felony Counts By Grand Jury

A grand jury returned 16 federal counts of disorderly conduct against Jussie Smollett for allegedly staging a hate crime attack in January.

According to CBS Chicago, the grand jury returned the indictment on Thursday.

Last month, Smollet was charged with a disorderly conduct count for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack last month.

Smollett’s next court date is reportedly scheduled for next week.

