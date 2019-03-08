A grand jury returned 16 federal counts of disorderly conduct against Jussie Smollett for allegedly staging a hate crime attack in January.

According to CBS Chicago, the grand jury returned the indictment on Thursday.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Last month, Smollet was charged with a disorderly conduct count for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack last month.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Smollett’s next court date is reportedly scheduled for next week.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Jussie Smollett Charged With 16 Felony Counts By Grand Jury was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Related