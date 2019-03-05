Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Fans of long-running CBS soap opera The Young & The Restless were stunned by the news that actor Kristoff St. John died at the age of 52 last month. St. John was laid to rest Monday (March 4) in Westlake Village, Calif.

The Blast reports:

His ex-wife, Mia St. John, organized the event, which included a musical performance by R&B star Kenny Lattimore, as well as a slideshow of the star.

Along with close friends, St. John’s beloved Shiba Inu, Brando, attended the services and said goodbye to his dad. Brando was taken in by Mia after her ex-husband’s death.

St. John’s fiancée, Kseniya Mikhaleva, did not attend as she was unable to get an emergency visa approved to allow travel into the U.S. from Moscow.

After the services St. John was buried next to his late son, Julian, at a nearby cemetery. Julian passed away in 2014 at the age of 24 after taking his own life.

Our condolences to the friends and family of Kristoff St. John.

Photo: WENN

‘Young & The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Laid To Rest Next To Son was originally published on hiphopwired.com

