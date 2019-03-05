How Social Media Impacts Relationships

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via MadameNoire.com:

Tablets, computers, and cell phones definitely get in the way of face-to-face communication sometimes. So it makes sense that when navigating relationships, technology can get in the way–distracting partners from problem solving or relationship resolutions.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

A study from Pew Research Center found that a lot of people blame technology for the negative impact it has on partnership.

24 percent of individuals think technology has either a negative or less-than-positive impact on relationship,” the study explained.

The study also speaks to the dismal outcomes of online dating platforms. Even though many people use apps and the internet to make connections, a lot of times, those connects don’t translate in real life.

“15 percent of Americans recently reported using online dating sites to meet people, and online dating is gaining wider acceptance across most age ranges, notably tripling among people age 18-24 from 10 percent to 27 percent between 2013 and 2015. Yet, 1/3rd of people who have used a dating site have never met up for an in-person date. Lastly, in spite of the rise in online dating, only 5 percent of married couples or those in a committed relationship say they met their partners online, and 88 percent of people say they met their partners via conventional means,” the study explains.

Social media can also impact budding relationships if people get caught up on the “look” of a relationship versus how it feels. Many partnered folks often take to Instagram or Facebook to air relationship woes, which can put the whole partnership in jeopardy.

“It’s really sad how focused people are with social media all the time,” Will Boutte, Harris County criminal lawyer told The Signal.

“If social media is that important then there’s something else missing in your life. There’s something else that you could be doing but you’re not doing.”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: