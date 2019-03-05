Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Al Roker says he’s dropped about 40 pounds since he started the ketogenic diet this past September.

On Monday’s Today show, Roker demonstrated a keto-friendly sloppy Joe recipe and credits the somewhat controversial diet for his weight loss success. The keto diet involves eating foods that are low-carb and high-fat. Some detractors say that it is “unhealthy”, but Roker said “what works for you, works for you.”

Roker also stated that his cholesterol levels are in a good range as well.

Now that’s good news no matter what diet you’re on.

Here’s to healthy eating and making healthy choices.

Al Roker Touts The Keto Diet And His 40 Pound Weight Loss was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

