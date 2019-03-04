Reginae Carter Responds To Kodak Black After He Said Lil Wayne Should’ve Died

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kodak Black was recorded at LIV saying “Where Lil Wayne at,” calling Lil Wayne “bonk.” He also said, “You should’ve died when you was a baby.”

Kodak Black had some hate words for Lil Wayne, says he should have died pic.twitter.com/6y5eJ1rOLZ — top7even (@Top7evenTV) March 4, 2019

We all know Reginae Carter doesn’t play when it comes to her father. In an indirect way, she addressed him on a social media post with a throwback photo of her and her father.

Reginae said, “You new lil rappers need to start giving props and respect to the Goat. My father don’t bother nobody. He won’t even react to what was said. This man be in his own world so leave him tf alone. You pick the night he didn’t go to LIV to say that. You bold.”

She continued, “Don’t tell me to stay out of it because that’s my father and you mfs don’t give him his credit and it’s a shame. This ni**a whole album sound like my daddy old sh*t.”

