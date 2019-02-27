How Pretty Ricky Is Prepping For The Millennium Tour & What Made Them Get Back Together [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Whether you were jamming to “On The Hotline” or “Grind With Me,” their music captured fans with sexy lyrics and dance moves. The guys are back together and gearing up for the Millennium Tour which starts very soon.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Like a lot of groups, Pretty Ricky experienced a time where Pleasure P left the group for his own personal reasons and they explored adding another member. The guys mentioned that during that time separated they always kept in communication and after meeting up one day making new music brought them back together.

SEE ALSO: How A Pretty Ricky Member Went From Going Broke To Making Millions

Something that the group is excited about are seeing their original fans from back in the day. They talked about how the fans are brining their daughters that recently caught on to their music.

Pretty Ricky has a huge catalog of music and we can’t wait to see what they do on tour. Make sure you watch the full interview with Pretty Ricky up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: