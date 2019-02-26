Hip-Hop Spot: Drake & Soulja Boy Squash Beef While Tyga Freestyles Diss Track About Him [VIDEO]

Hip-Hop Spot
02.26.19
Leave a comment
In 2013, Drake and Soulja Boy released “We Made It” and it seems that since then the two have had beef. Soulja spoke about it on during multiple interviews and Drake decided to do something about it to not have beef with him anymore.

Headkrack reports that Drake messaged Soulja and found out the reason he was upset is because they never did a video for the hit song. We just might see these two on another track together again.

Not everyone wants to squash their beef with Soulja because Tyga just wrote a diss track about him.

It looks like the beef will continue because hours later Soulja released one against Tyga.

We will keep you posted on this story, but listen to the full Hip-Hop Spot up top!

drake , Souljah Boy , Tyga

Close