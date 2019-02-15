Family Affair: Tiffany Haddish Shares Funny Story That Drake & His Daddy Slid Into Her DM’s

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Y’all already know that Tiffany Haddish doesn’t follow regular protocol when it comes to celebrities and the encounters she decides to share. Nothing is off limits. And during a recent interview with Glamour UK, Haddish shared that while she was trying to date Drake, as well as his father, Dennis Graham, was trying to get at her.

Haddish said, “Drake slid into my DMs and I had seen him a few days later. He’s like, ‘Yo, you didn’t respond to my DM.’ I was like, ‘I didn’t even know you followed me. ’He was like, ‘Well, I just wanted to know if you want to be in my music video.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ So I did his music video. Then I thought, maybe something might happen. I was like ‘So you going to take me to dinner?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, we can eat dinner.’ Then, I never heard from him again. And that’s because I was being thirsty. That’s my fault! That’s my fault. I should have been like, ‘I’ll see if I can be in your little funky video. Who are you? What do you do again? His dad be hitting me up though and I turned his dad down. So I might end up being Drake’s stepmama.”

It’s abundantly clear that Drake’s daddy is enjoying his son’s fame and access. Ain’t no telling how many celebrities he’s pushing up on.

