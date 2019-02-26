LeToya Luckett-Walker Shares First Photo Of Baby Gianna

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via MadameNoire.com:

At the top of this year, singer and actress LeToya Luckett-Walker gave birth to a baby girl she welcomed with husband Tommicus Walker.

According to her first Instagram post about the birth of her daughter, Gianna Iman Walker was born on January 4, 2019 weighing 7 lbs. and 15 oz.

Luckett-Walker shared the first image of her sweet baby girl’s face.

According to the photographer, the photo shoot will be documented on “The Family Hustle,” so we’ll be able to get a behind the scenes look at not only what it took to create this moment but also seeing more of Gianna.

