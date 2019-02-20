Welp! Mo’Nique Shares Edited Clip Of Her Steve Harvey Interview, Titled ‘Selling Out’

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While Mo’Nique claims she “still loves” Steve Harvey, that didn’t stop her from insinuating that the talk show host may be selling out and encouraging her to do the same.

Over the weekend, the Oscar winner posted a clip of her sit-down with Harvey where they debated integrity versus playing the game. However, the creator of this mashup video, the_1hundred_club, added a little twist by captioning the video with the title, “Selling Out” and underneath it, defining that term.

“A common idiomatic pejorative expression for the compromising of a person’s integrity, morality, authenticity, or principles in exchange for personal gain, such as money. [1] In terms of music or art, selling out is associated with attempts to tailor material to a mainstream or commercial audience.”

That’s not all though.

The video is also spliced with footage of the 1977 iconic miniseries Roots depicting a scene between Kunta Kinte (LeVar Burton) being taught how to be a “good slave” by Fiddler (Louis Gossett Jr.).

Welp!

Take a look for yourself:

Mo captions her post with the following: “THIS GAVE ME CHILLS! WHAT HAS CHANGED!!! Y’all I LOVE US 4 REAL!!! WE DESERVE TO LOVE US BETTER!”

As we previously reported, Steve Harvey recently told PEOPLE that he wished he’s chose his words “carefully” when speaking to the Oscar winner about her career and being blackballed in Hollywood.

“I’ve got to slow down when I’m talking,” Harvey told the publication, adding, “I can’t get into heated discussions, and I’ve got to just guard my words more carefully.”

Harvey also admitted that he regrets how the entire integrity conversation went down, which made others doubt his own integrity.

“I take full responsibility for it, it came out my mouth, so I can’t say that I didn’t say it,” Harvey said.

“But to people that really know me, I have lived my whole life as a man of integrity. So when I was referring to ‘integrity’ in that interview, I was talking about the method in which things were being done, and that is all it was.”

Welp! Mo’Nique Shares Edited Clip Of Her Steve Harvey Interview, Titled ‘Selling Out’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com