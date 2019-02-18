What Do You Need To Know?: Tekashi69 Plea Deal Revealed, He’s Telling On Everybody

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The details of Tekashi69’s plea deal with the Feds have been revealed. Unless you haven’t been paying attention you should be surprised—he copped to everything he stood accused of and told on any and everybody.

Among the crimes the Brooklyn rapper admitted to was trying to have Chief Keef shot, selling a kilo of heroin and even helping rivals to attempt a murder to increase his standing in the Nine Trey Bloods, which he joined in the fall of 2017.

Reports TMZ:

As we reported, the rapper cooperated with the feds and even testified before the Grand Jury. The U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York agreed “not to prosecute [69] for the crimes set forth in Counts One through Nine.” So, various crimes are off the books. In addition, prosecutors agreed not to go after 69 for crimes he told prosecutors about but have not yet been charged.

The plea deal also says, “It is understood that the defendant’s cooperation is likely to reveal the activities of individuals and that witness protection may be required at a later date.” It sounds like that may be necessary, because 69’s testimony implicates hardened criminals accused of extremely violent crimes.

It’s ultimately up to the judge to determine sentence … but the prosecutors say if Tekashi keeps talking, he’ll get a gigantic break … “should the defendant successfully cooperate, the government agrees that it will file at the time of sentencing a motion … for a sentence below any mandatory minimum.”

Tekashi’s rap career is basically over since being in witness protection could make performing a problem.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Tekashi only gets time served when all is said and done. Keep in mind, Tekashi69 was a civilian and admitted troll, he was never really ’bout that gang life. There was now way he wasn’t going to tell after he got told he was looking at 47 years, period.

Photo: Getty

What Do You Need To Know?: Tekashi69 Plea Deal Revealed, He’s Telling On Everybody was originally published on hiphopwired.com

