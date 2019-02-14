Gary’s Tea: Kevin Garnett Is Allegedly Not Trying To Pay Spousal Support To His Ex-Wife, Tamar Braxton Wins ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During Kevin Garnett’s NBA career he made over $300 million. Last July, his wife, Brandi Padilla filed for divorce, asked for physical custody of their kids and spousal support.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Padilla is fighting for spousal support now and Gary With Da Tea mentioned that Garnett doesn’t want to give her the money. He spoke about how she’s raising their children and deserves a piece of the pie, but will have to see how this plays out.

SEE ALSO: Kevin Garnett’s Wife Files For Divorce

“Celebrity Big Brother” is over and the winner was crowned. Tamar Braxton won the entire game and made history by being the first Black contestant to win that show.

She cried tears of joy with her acceptance speech and spoke about how over the past couple of years she’s lost so much so this victory meant so much to her.

Check out photos of Tamar Braxton below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: