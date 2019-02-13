Six Police Officers In California Shoot And Kill Rapper Who Was Sleeping In His Car

Six California police officers fatally shot a 20-year-old rapper who was sleeping in his car outside a Taco Bell, authorities said.

Police received a call at around 10:30 p.m. from a Taco Bell employee to report that a man was “hunched over” behind the wheel.

Officers responded to the call in order to check on the welfare of the driver. As they approached the vehicle, they could see that the adult male driver was unresponsive, and that he had a handgun on his lap.

Six California police officers fatally shoot rapper found sleeping in car https://t.co/T4TW4yIuRY pic.twitter.com/zjro6n5dSh — The Hill (@thehill) February 13, 2019

After they called for backup, McCoy “suddenly” moved, officials said in a statement.

Vallejo officers fired “multiple rounds” at the man, identified by family as Willie McCoy, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. McCoy had a handgun on him when the officers fired out of “fear for their own safety” on Saturday night, according to reports. The family of McCoy, whose rap name was Willie Bo, said that police had racially profiled the young Black man and that there was no justification for using deadly force against someone who was sleeping.

“There was no attempt to try to work out a peaceful solution,” Marc McCoy, Willie’s older brother, told the Guardian. “The police’s job is to arrest people who are breaking the law – not take the law into your own hands. You’re not judge, jury and executioner … We’re never going to get over this.”

#1: Family and friends gather to mourn death of 21 y.o. Willie McCoy, who was fatally shot by Vallejo PD last night at a Taco Bell drive-through.https://t.co/BffFg8rw4N pic.twitter.com/oLsNQTZ7AJ — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) February 11, 2019

#4: Willie was part of the music group FBG. Watch their music video here: "HOW MY LIFE GO" on YouTube: https://t.co/7icnzdKNqT — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) February 11, 2019

According to a statement made by police, officers told McCoy to “keep his hands visible” but that he “quickly moved his hands downward for the firearm.” Police said six officers all fired shots within roughly four seconds, but they did not disclose the number of bullets that struck McCoy. The officers continued shouting commands before removing him from the vehicle and “rendering medical assistance.” He died on the scene.

An autopsy is pending.

