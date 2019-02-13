No One Got Slapped After All, But Steve Harvey And Mo’Nique Going Toe-To-Toe About Her Beefs With Hollywood Is Intense

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via MadameNoire.com:

As we previously shared with you, it was rumored that during a recent visit to chat with old friend and fellow comedian Steve Harvey, Mo’Nique and the talk show host butt heads to the point where threats of potential violence were made. It was reported that during her visit, Mo’s issues with a few Hollywood heavyweights, including Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels and, as of late, Whoopi Goldberg, were brought up.

When Harvey told her that she should apologize to those people for the way she’s publicly handled things, this, according to The JasmineBrand, reportedly happened:

“She threatened to hit Steve in the face. He told her if she hit him, her husband would have to come out and square off.”

Well, that episode is set to air this afternoon, and a couple of previews of their intense conversation have been released. In the clips, Mo’Nique expresses how hurt she was when she felt like her “brother” in comedy turned his back on her, along with Winfrey, Perry and Daniels. She said that all of those people, Harvey included, had told her privately that she didn’t do anything wrong, but publicly, wouldn’t stand up for her.

“This is my brother, and when I heard you go on the air and you said ‘My sister done burned too many bridges and there’s nothing I can do for her now.’ Steve, do you know how hurt I was?”

But throughout their conversation, Harvey stands on the side of, while there was nothing wrong with Mo’Nique speaking out, the way she went about it, including by getting on stage during a comedy show and saying Winfrey, Perry and Daniels could suck the d–k she doesn’t have, was all wrong.

“But see now Mo, let me give you this, because you and I had this conversation,” he said. “These people owe you an apology. You owe those people an apology. Then we could move forward.”

Harvey also felt that while she places blame on others for what her family has had to endure due to her being blackballed, that blame also goes to her because she put more importance on making a statement over looking out for those counting on her.

Before the money game, it’s called the integrity game,” she said. “And we’ve lost the integrity worried about the money.”

“If I crumble, my children crumble, my grandchildren crumble,” Harvey responded. “I can not for the sake of my integrity, stand up here, and let everybody that’s counting on me, crumble, so that I can make a statement. There are ways to win the war in a different way.”

As the crowd started clapping, you could see that Mo wasn’t feeling it. However, no part of the clip gives the impression that it isn’t a peaceful conversation. There are even lighthearted moments.

Lively debate? Sure. But a full-fledged fight? As Mo’Nique would say, I don’t see it my brothers and sisters. Perhaps, if the threats were made, they were a joke? We’ll have to watch and see later today to find out.

But in the meantime, check out the preview clip for yourself:

