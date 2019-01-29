“Black Panther” Returns To Theaters For Free In Honor Of Black History Month

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Via Madamenoire:

If you missed the first wave of Wakanda, you now have a second chance to see the movie for free!

Right on the heels of securing the win for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, Disney and Marvel Studios have decided to re-release the film for one week, during February 1 – February 7 at participating AMC Theatre. What a way to kick of Black History Month!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“Black Panther” is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it.”

SEE ALSO: “Black Panther” & “BlacKkKlansman” Land Multiple Oscar Nominations: See Full List

Disney will also donate $1.5 million to the United Negro College Fund, one of the preeminent organizations to help formalize the dream of thousands of Black students across the country.

“We’re proud to provide thousands of free screenings of Black Panther in hopes it will continue to inspire audiences, and to support UNCF with a $1.5 million grant to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students,” the statement continued.

The movie set a trailblazer in its path, breaking the record for Marvel films by becoming the top grossing superhero movie of all time and third largest grossing movie of all time, ranking in $1.3 billion.

Awards season has been favorable to the record-breaking movie, securing nominations at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. With seven record breaking Oscar nominations, “Black Panther” becomes the first superhero movie to be nominated in the Best Picture category.

So “framily,” its time to dust off those daishikis’s, berets, kente cloth, afro picks or your freshest “come as you are” fashions in order to mark the moment just like we did at last year’s opening. Wakanda forever!

See photos of the “Black Panther” cast below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

"Black Panther" Cast At "The Avengers" Premiere [PHOTOS] 12 photos Launch gallery "Black Panther" Cast At "The Avengers" Premiere [PHOTOS] 1. CHADWICK BOSEMAN Source: 1 of 12 2. CHADWICK BOSEMAN Source: 2 of 12 3. DANAI GURIRA Source: 3 of 12 4. DANAI GURIRA Source: 4 of 12 5. DANAI GURIRA Source: 5 of 12 6. WINSTON C. DUKE Source: 6 of 12 7. WINSTON C. DUKE Source: 7 of 12 8. LETITIA WRIGHT Source: 8 of 12 9. LETITIA WRIGHT Source: 9 of 12 10. ANGELA BASSETT Source: 10 of 12 11. ANGELA BASSETT Source: 11 of 12 12. LETITIA WRIGHT, WINSTON DUKE, DANAI GURIRA Source: 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading “Black Panther” Cast At “The Avengers” Premiere [PHOTOS] "Black Panther" Cast At "The Avengers" Premiere [PHOTOS] The Black Panther stars showed up to the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in style. From Danai Gurira giving us a stunning red look to Chadwick Boseman looking sexy in forest green, you don’t want to miss all of these looks!

“Black Panther” Returns To Theaters For Free In Honor Of Black History Month was originally published on getuperica.com

Related