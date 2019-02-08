CLOSE
Entertainment News
Lil Baby Arrested in Atlanta

Lil Baby The New Generation Tour

Source: Live Nation Entertainment / Live Nation Entertainment

According to TMZ rapper, Lil Baby was arrested in Atlanta after being pulled over.

Video of the actual arrest hit social media and it depicts Lil Baby face down on the ground in handcuffs while fans pass by screaming. According to TMZ, law enforcement arrested the rapper for failure to signal, eluding police and reckless driving.

After being processed it is said that Lil Baby has been released.  Hopefully, he will drive safer from here on out.

The Latest:

 

