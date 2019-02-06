Hip-Hop Spot: French Montana Headed To Vegas, Frank Ocean To Release A New Album & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

French Montana can be added to the list of rappers getting Las Vegas residencies. It was confirmed recently that he will be performing at Drai’s in Vegas.

So far Cardi B and Drake will be in Vegas and possibly some other entertainers are in talks about it.

Frank Ocean hasn’t come out with any new music in a while and we might be hearing from in soon. Headkrack mentioned the singer wrote out a cryptic message on social media and just might be releasing an album with SZA, Andre 3000 and Kendrick Lamar.

Lastly, 21 Savage is still on lockdown, but so many rappers are standing behind him including Card B. She wants people to read, educate themselves and then take action.

