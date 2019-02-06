Gary’s Tea: Wendy Williams Staff Allegedly Upset With Her, Shaquille O’Neal Might Be The Reason Bow Wow & His Ex Fought & More [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Wendy Williams hasn’t sat in her pink chair in quite some time. She’s had several guest hosts come through to dish out hot topics, interview celebrities and more.

For the last couple of days, Nick Cannon has been hosting the show and gave out some details on a private conversation with Wendy. That conversation made a lot of the staff that has been working for her for a long time upset because they don’t even know what’s going on with her.

Gary With Da Tea read some quotes from alleged staff members and hopes Wendy comes back soon.

In other news, Bow Wow made headlines over the weekend after getting locked up for getting into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Kiyomi Leslie. Reports state that the two got into a fight after Bow Wow found out she was allegedly talking to Shaquille O’Neal.

Rickey Smiley doesn’t believe Shaq was trying to date that young girl, but we shall keep you posted if we have anymore updates. Make sure you listen to all of Gary’s Tea up top!

