5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus

Wendy Williams has built a career off on the backs of celebrity controversy and talking about other people’s problems. From their personal relationships to their internal struggles, the popular daytime talk show host is always “in the know” and doesn’t have a problem spilling all the tea. But the host has some tea of her own that is creeping through the crevices into the forefront.
For years, it’s been rumored Wendy’s husband Kevin Hunter is physically and emotionally abusive. It was revealed in a bombshell report that Kevin also had a mistress, who he reportedly bought a residence down the block from his home with Wendy. Her frail appearance and need to sit down during most of her show, has led fans to speculate something more is wrong with the embattled host. Most recently, a report surfaced that Wendy’s mother-in-law allegedly witnessed Wendy suffer physical abuse at the hands of Kevin. But it is not confirmed.
According to Wendy’s team, her Graves’ disease and a recent fractured shoulder is the cause of the Wendy Show being postponed for several weeks as she being treated.
The last message on her Instagram page, reads,
“As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital.”
The Wendy Show will produce original episodes starting with a variety of hosts starting the week of January 28th. But in the mean time, here’s all the rumors swirling
1. Wendy Williams’ Mother-In-Law Witnessed AbuseSource:Getty
In the latest rumor to come out about Wendy Williams, her mother-in-law Pearlet Hunter allegedly saw Wendy Williams be physically abused by Kevin Hunter on multiple occasions. The National Enquirer released a bombshell report claiming Wendy “suffered horrendous physical abuse at the hands of her husband from hell,” a former employee reportedly said in lawsuit.
Their monthlong investigation allegedly produced evidence that Kevin
“I saw Kevin choking out Wendy! Another time, I witnessed him kicking the s–t out of her and pushing her down the stairs,” Pearlet Hunter reportedly told The ENQUIRER exclusively. This is not confirmed.
2. Kevin Hunter Fathered A Child With His MistressSource:Getty
Earlier this year, website LoveBScott.com published an article claiming Kevin Hunter allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. “She’s allegedly pregnant and still living just down the street from their house. Word around the show is that they’re going to divorce sometime now that little Kevin has gone (sic) college,” the site wrote.
Williams’ team sent the site a cease and desist letter stating, “Mrs. Wendy Williams-Hunter and Mr. Kevin Hunter categorically deny each and every allegation made by your “sources”, even if not specifically enumerated herein.”
3. Wendy Williams Is Waiting To Divorce Her HusbandSource:Getty
According to reports, Wendy Williams was allegedly set to divorce her husband after he fathered a child with his mistress.
4. Kevin Hunter Brought A House For His Mistress In JerseySource:Getty
In a scathing report on TheDailyMail, Kevin Hunter carried on a 10 year affair a woman by the name of Sharina Hudson. Hudson was spotted wearing a huge rock on her engagement finger. Hunter allegedly moved Hudson into a $765,000 home in New Jersey not far from he and Wendy’s home.
5. Wendy Williams Fired Her Staff Over Cheating RumorsSource:Getty
After rumors broke that Kevin Hunter was allegedly carrying on a 10 year affair with his mistress, the daytime talk show host fired members of her staff. It led to speculation that she fired her team because they leaked information. TheJamineBrand.com published a report from an alleged source, who said “Wendy found out who was behind the story and they were actually people from her staff,” shared the source. “She fired anyone who was connected to the story because it was not only fake, but it showed how disloyal they were to her. She can’t trust someone who would do that to her. She fired a number of her staff, including some producers.”