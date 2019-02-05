Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Soulja Boy landed back in the conversation but this time over a kidnapping allegation involving a woman only known as Kayla. Sources close to the rapper say that Kayla, a scorned ex-girlfriend, made a scene at Soulja’s home and made up the entire kidnapping story.

TMZ reports:

Sources connected to the rapper tell TMZ, the alleged victim — Kayla — is flat-out lying when she says Soulja beat her and then took her in his garage and tied her to a chair for 6 hours.

Our sources say the real story is this … Soulja had been dating Kayla but ended the relationship, and she was irate. They say Kayla came to Soulja’s house on Friday night, heavily under the influence, and crashed her car in his driveway … hitting the curb.

A crowd of people were partying inside the house and heard the crash. A woman who is Soulja’s manager then came outside and told Kayla she was not welcome and she should leave. Our sources say, Kayla then attacked the manager and the 2 began fighting. We’re told Soulja never went outside his home and never even saw Kayla.

Police did take a kidnapping report and Kayla’s reported injuries were due to a scuffle with Soulja Boy’s manager who claims she was defending herself against the woman’s attack.

Photo: Getty

New Details Emerge In Alleged Soulja Boy Kidnapping Incident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

