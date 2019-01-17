Soulja Boy and Famous Dex Threaten Each Other On Instagram Live, Twitter Eats Popcorn

Soulja Boy’s give me my recognition tour goes on. Big Draco got into a heated argument with Famous Dex on Instagram Live, so of course Twitter is having a field day.

It all started last night (Jan. 16) with Big Soulja going on IG Live to talk ish, which involved slandering Dex while insisting he put the rapper on.

“And Famous Sex, you better watch your f*cking mouth too, n***a,” he said. “The fuck is wrong with you?”

Soulja added, “You a f*cking junkie, n*gga.”

Of course, Dex responded on IG Live and the two of them eventually joined forces and proceeded to threaten each other with the all the fades. Dex called Soulja a cokehead and a fed, Soulja called Dex a b*tch, and on and on and on.

Peep Twitter’s reactions to the struggle, and the receipts, in the gallery. Think these two watch a lot of WWE?

