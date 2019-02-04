Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Add Desiigner to the growing list of people who are not feeling Kanye. The Brooklyn rapper took issue with his record label boss last week.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As spotted on High Snobiety, Desiigner addressed the rather large elephant in the room about his career which seemed to stall after the hype of his hit single “Panda” died off via an IG live video.

“I brought G.O.O.D Music back and everybody know that. So what ya’ll talking about I fell off? It only dropped two mixtapes bro; two. Ya’ll people mad ungrateful; mad ungrateful for the music I gave ya’ll.”

He also took time to make it clear that Yeezy has done very little for him professionally and any moves being made are because of him.

“Nobody is doing this sh*t for me, bro. Nobody is doing this sh*t for me. I had signed to Kanye West. The biggest n**ga. Y’all n**gas think he’s the genius. Y’all think that n***a’s sh*t. But to me, n**ga, that n**ga’s crazy, n**ga. To me, n**ga, I’ve been doing this sh*t myself.”

While the “Timmy Turner” rapper may have a point it would not be fair to point out that West seemingly made “Panda” that much bigger when he flipped it to “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2.”

You can view Desiigner’s rant below.

Ironically he followed up the broadside by dropping a new song called “Finesse”. Peep it below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

—

Photo: WENN

Desiigner Calls Out Kanye West In New Instagram Rant [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Martin Berrios Posted 22 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: