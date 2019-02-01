Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kanye West wants out of his contract with EMI (thus he’s suing). According to Yeezy, he’s been set up to potentially be under the contract for his lifetime.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ironic coming from the guy who said slavery was a choice—and he surely chose to sign the contract. But then again, the difference is slaves don’t get paid.

Reports TMZ:

Kanye has just filed new legal docs in his lawsuit against EMI and Roc-A-Fella Records. He says the deal he signed with EMI effectively has no time limit … it could last the rest of his natural life.

He notes in California, personal services contracts cannot last longer than 7 years because they amount to “servitude.”

According to the deal, he’s required to deliver a certain number of songs and, until they are delivered, the contract remains in full force and effect. Problem is … that could last 1 year or 80 years.

Kanye wants a judge to cut off the EMI contract as of 2010, which would revert all of the rights of his songs back to him. The year 2010 is important because that’s the 7-year mark of his deal.

A number of the songs after that seven year period included some of Yeezy’s biggest hits, including his albums My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and the Watch The Throne album with Jay-Z.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Wasn’t Signing A Choice?: Kanye West Wants Out Of EMI Contract, Calls It Servitude was originally published on hiphopwired.com