A Montgomery County pastor who was convicted of raping a child was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ronald Mitchell was found guilty of sexual abuse of a child on Thursday, per the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. He was arrested in November 2016 after SWAT officers served a search warrant at his home in Magnolia. He was the pastor of his church, the Body of Christ Ministry.

There was evidence related to the sexual assault investigation discovered when he was arrested. According to Mitchell’s arrest warrant, he told the victim that God would kill her if she told anyone about the attack.

Montgomery Co. pastor gets 75 years in prison for child sex abuse https://t.co/cGZVrxDhSr pic.twitter.com/GHNUx5irmC — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 1, 2019

RELATED: Youth Pastor Arrested After Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old In The Bathroom During Service

RELATED: Pastor Gunned Down While Opening The Church Doors For Service

RELATED: Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing $35,000 From Congregation

Texas Pastor Sentenced To 75 Years In Prison For Sexually Assaulting Child was originally published on praisehouston.com

Related