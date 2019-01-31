Jay-Z Wins Diversity Fight In Trademark Case

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Late last year, Jay-Z found himself in the middle of a trademark case involving the Roc Nation logo brought by the Iconix Brand. Hov noted that the arbitration panel didn’t feature one Black person and demanded diversity, which was granted to the business mogul and rapper in court recently.

Page Six reports:

The renowned rapper sued last year to stop the American Arbitration Association from resolving his dispute with the clothing company Iconix over trademark infringement claims related to his line of Roc Nation hats.

Jay-Z’s Manhattan Supreme Court suit claimed there was not a single black arbitrator on the national association’s “Large and Complex Cases” roster.

The group only has one Asian-American, one South Asian and one Latino representative, his suit charged.

The “99 Problems” singer and entrepreneur argued that minority business owners should be able to select from a group that “reflects the diverse population.”

Its lily-white membership deprived black litigants like Jay-Z of “the equal protection of the laws,” he said.

Jay-Z’s side is asking the judge overseeing the case to discontinue the matter after AAA offered up its Senior Vice President, who happens to be Black, to work as a mediator in the case. The group offered Jay-Z a choice of five Black candidates for its “Large and Complex Cases” division.

Photo: Getty

