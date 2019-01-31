Not In Atlanta? No Problem Here’s How You Can Stream The #EASportsBowl Concert

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The good folks at EA Sports decided to provide some real entertainment Atlanta style to properly kickoff Super Bowl week with the #EASportsBowl. Here is how you can watch all of the action.

Announced back in November 2018, the EA Sports Bowl concert will feature performances from Atlanta’s hottest homegrown talent. Hosted by actor and 106 & Park alumni Terrence J and The Breakfast Club’s own Angela Yee fans will be treated to performances from Ludacris, Lil Yachty, Migos, Ciara, Metro Boomin, Lil Jon, 21 Savage and more.

The Livestream goes live at 9:00 PM EST and fans can follow updates by going here and watch the stream by heading to Madden NFL’s official Twitter account. So grab your favorite snacks and beverage and kick up your feet while enjoying the show from the comfort of your warm house. Oh and make sure to engage in the conversation by using #EASportsBowl or #EASB hashtags.

Photo: Telemundo / Getty

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 16 hours ago

