Rickey Smiley Unleashed: Why Rickey Believes We Need To Start Adopting The Famous Words Of Malcolm X

Many were shaken up after finding out that Jussie Smollett was attacked. He was allegedly not only beaten up, but reports also state they poured bleach on him as well as tied a noose around his neck.

Rickey Smiley believes this incident is so unfortunate and is happy Smollett is still alive. He mentioned that it’s a shame that in 2019 we still have to fight hate, bigotry and racism.

As Rickey spoke about the attack he mentioned that we need to start adopting the words of Malcolm X and handle things, “By any means necessary.” Rickey wants the people that did this attack to know we aren’t our grandparents and will fight back.

He wants us all to legally be able to protect ourselves from incidents like this. Rickey also spoke about how if the police find the alleged attackers the media will paint them as the victim instead of Smollett.

