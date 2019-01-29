Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Empire star Jussie Smollett has been hospitalized in Chicago after a violent attack, one authorities are deeming an apparent hate crime by white men who yelled “This is MAGA country, according to TMZ.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday (January 29). According to reports, two men wearing ski masks placed a noose around Jussie’s neck during the attack. Per That Grape Juice, Jussie had recently received a letter with cut out letters spelling a derogatory statement, “You will die black f**.”

Chicago law enforcement is investigating the attack as battery. Smollett was later released from the hospital. The 35-year-old actor confirmed that he was gay during a 2015 interview on Ellen and hoped that other gay individuals would feel less alone in the world.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After Alleged Homophobic Attack was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Related

Brandon Caldwell Posted 3 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: