Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
J. Cole will perform during the the halftime show at the NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Feb. 17., the NBA revealed late Tuesday.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Cole, a North Carolina native, is expected to perform a medley of his hits during his halftime performance.
Meek Mill will also be involved this year as the Philly native will open the night with a performance and entertaining introduction of the All-Star teams, according to Sports Illustrated.
The 2019 NBA All-Star Game is slated for Feb. 17th, 2019.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Blue Ivy Carter & Beyonce’ Are Twins In This Side-By-Side Photo
- All Grown Up: Photos Of Ming Lee Simmons Through The Years
- Trey Songz & Lori Harvey Make Their Relationship Instagram Official [PHOTOS]
J. Cole & Meek Mill To Perform At 2019 NBA All-Star Game In Charlotte was originally published on hot963.com