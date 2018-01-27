See the NC native through the years.

Star Transformation: J. Cole [PHOTOS] was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

1. Heineken Red Star Access Presents Roc Nation In New York Featuring J. Cole and DJ Nice NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 09: Rapper J. Cole attends Heineken Red Star Access Presents Roc Nation In New York Featuring J. Cole and DJ Nice at Bowery Ballroom on August 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/WireImage for Heineken) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,looking at camera,portrait,rapper,dj,j. cole,presenting,access,ballroom,red star,heineken,nice,bowery,roc nation Related

2. J.Cole’s Listening Party NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: J.Cole attends J.Cole’s listening party at Santos Party House on September 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,j. cole,listening,santos party house Related

3. ‘Drake’ Performs At Le Zenith PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: J. Cole opens for Drake at Le Zenith on January 21, 2011 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff – Patrick/WireImage) vertical,celebrities,people,france,one person,arts culture and entertainment,waist up,paris – france,music,open,drake – entertainer,j. cole,zenith de paris,rogela okongo Related

4. Bing Presents The 5th Annual ‘Two Kings’ Dinner CENTURY CITY, CA – FEBRUARY 19: (L-R) Young Jeezy, J. Cole, and Drake attend the 5th Annual ‘Two Kings’ Dinner at Craft on February 19, 2011 in Century City, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,century city,drake – entertainer,annual event,art and craft,dinner,j. cole,young jeezy,two kings Related

5. J. Cole’s ‘Cole World: The Sideline Story’ Album Release Party NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 27: Rapper J. Cole attends J. Cole’s ‘Cole World: The Sideline Story’ album release party at Tammany Hall on September 27, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,new york city,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,music,rapper,j. cole,releasing,album title,tammany hall,cole world: the sideline story Related

6. J. Cole, Mac Miller & Yelawolf Visit fuse Studio NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 25: J Cole stops by Fuse’s ‘Hoppus On Music’ for a performance and interview with Mark Hoppus on October 25, 2011 at fuse studios in New York City. This episode airs Friday, October 28th at 11pm ET. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,waist up,portrait,fuse,studio,performance,j. cole,interview,media interview,cole,stopping,mark hoppus,hoppus on music Related

7. J Cole in Concert At La Cigale PARIS, FRANCE – DECEMBER 12: J Cole performs at La Cigale on December 12, 2011 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff – Patrick/WireImage) people,france,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,adult,adults only,topics,topix,bestof,waist up,paris – france,music,performance,one man only,international landmark,j. cole,cole,la cigale,dj dummy Related

8. The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Rapper J. Cole arrives at The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,music,rapper,california,city of los angeles,staples center,j. cole,grammy awards,54th grammy awards Related

9. 102.7 KIIS FM’s Wango Tango – Show CARSON, CA – MAY 12: Singer J. Cole performs at 102.7 KIIS FM’s Wango Tango at The Home Depot Center on May 12, 2012 in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,singer,california,carson – california,stadium,j. cole,kiis fm,wango tango music festival,stubhub center Related

10. The 40th American Music Awards – Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 18: Recording artist J. Cole attends the 40th American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/AMA2012/FilmMagic) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,musician,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,award,nokia theatre los angeles,j. cole,american music awards,2012 american music awards Related

11. Fabolous, J. Cole and Tyga Visit BET’s 106 & Park NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: J. Cole visits BET’s 106 & Park at BET Studios on April 10, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by John Ricard/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,adults only,new york city,music,radio,one man only,visit,gambling,j. cole,park Related

12. J. Cole ‘Born Sinner’ Listening Session NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 06: J. Cole performs at his ‘Born Sinner’ listening session at the SVA Theater on June 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,adult,adults only,new york city,music,performance,one man only,event,j. cole,listening,school of visual arts theater,born sinner Related

13. J. Cole And Kelly Rowland Visit BET’s ‘106 & Park’ NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 17: J. Cole visits BET’s ‘106 & Park’ at BET Studios on June 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by John Ricard/Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,adults only,topics,topix,bestof,new york city,music,one man only,106 & park,visit,gambling,toppics,j. cole Related

14. 3rd Annual Philly 4th Of July Jam PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 04: Recording artist J. Cole performs during the 3rd annual Philly 4th of July Jam at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4, 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,musician,usa,music,performance,annual event,jam,j. cole,philadelphia – pennsylvania,benjamin franklin parkway Related

15. Rock The Bells – San Bernardino, CA – Day 2 SAN BERNADINO, CA – SEPTEMBER 8: J. Cole performs as part of the Rock the Bells Tenth Anniversary at San Manuel Amphitheatre on September 8, 2013 in San Bernadino, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,adults only,waist up,music,performance,california,one man only,stage,live event,part of,j. cole,modern rock,san bernardino,san manuel amphitheatre,bells tenth anniversary Related

16. Governors Ball 2014 In New York – Day 3 NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 08: J. Cole performs on stage during day 3 of The Governors Ball at Randall’s Island on June 8, 2014 in New York, United States. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns via Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,stage,live event,music festival,j. cole,entertainment event,day 3,island,ny,randall,governors ball Related

17. D’USSE VIP Riser + Lounge At On The Run Tour – MetLife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JULY 12: Recording artist J. Cole attends D’USSE VIP Riser + Lounge At On The Run Tour – MetLife Stadium on July 12, 2014 in East Rutherford City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for D’USSE) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,attending,musician,usa,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,new jersey,stadium,east rutherford,metlife stadium,j. cole,run,popular music tour,lounge,vip,d’usse,riser,east rutherford city Related

18. Jay Z, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce and more at the TIDAL Music Launch Jay Z, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Usher, J. Cole, Kanye West, Alicia Keys, and more at the TIDAL Music Launch alicia keys,j. cole,rihanna,nicki minaj,kanye west,beyonce,usher,jay z,tidal Related

19. J. Cole J. Cole attends ‘The Surprise About Nothing’ Pop Up Show backstage at S.O.B.’s on March 30, 2015 in New York City. j. cole,j cole Related

20. J. Cole MONTREAL, QC – AUGUST 02: J. Cole performs on Day 2 of the Osheaga Music and Art Festival on August 2, 2014 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Mark Horton/WireImage) j. cole Related

21. 2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival – Day 2 PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 06: Rapper J. Cole performs onstage during the 2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 6, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,rapper,performance,j. cole,philadelphia – pennsylvania,made in america festival,benjamin franklin parkway,2015,anheuser-busch inbev Related

22. 2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival – Day 2 LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 24: Recording artist J. Cole performs onstage during day 2 of the Life Is Beautiful festival on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,music,performance,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,music festival,j. cole,day 2,life is beautiful festival Related

23. 2016 Pemberton Music Festival PEMBERTON, BC – JULY 15: J. Cole performs live at Pemberton Music Festival on July 15, 2016 in Pemberton, BC. (Photo by Jim Bennett/FilmMagic) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,music,rapper,performance,canada,hip hop,music festival,j. cole,entertainment event,british columbia,pemberton Related

24. The Meadows Music & Arts Festival – Day 1 QUEENS, NY – OCTOBER 01: Rapper J. Cole performs onstage during The Meadows Music & Arts Festival Day 1 on October 1, 2016 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for The Meadows) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,music,rapper,performance,j. cole,entertainment event,queens – new york city,day 1,the meadows music Related

25. 2016 Lollapalooza – Day 1 CHICAGO, IL – JULY 28: J. Cole performs on day one of Lollapalooza 2016 at Grant Park on July 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,illinois,chicago – illinois,grant park,music festival,j. cole,day 1,lollapalooza Related

26. J. Cole 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival j. cole Related