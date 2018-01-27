Star Transformation: J. Cole [PHOTOS]

See the NC native through the years.
1. Heineken Red Star Access Presents Roc Nation In New York Featuring J. Cole and DJ Nice
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 09: Rapper J. Cole attends Heineken Red Star Access Presents Roc Nation In New York Featuring J. Cole and DJ Nice at Bowery Ballroom on August 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/WireImage for Heineken)
2. J.Cole’s Listening Party
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: J.Cole attends J.Cole's listening party at Santos Party House on September 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
3. ‘Drake’ Performs At Le Zenith
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: J. Cole opens for Drake at Le Zenith on January 21, 2011 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff – Patrick/WireImage)
4. Bing Presents The 5th Annual ‘Two Kings’ Dinner
CENTURY CITY, CA – FEBRUARY 19: (L-R) Young Jeezy, J. Cole, and Drake attend the 5th Annual 'Two Kings' Dinner at Craft on February 19, 2011 in Century City, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
5. J. Cole’s ‘Cole World: The Sideline Story’ Album Release Party
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 27: Rapper J. Cole attends J. Cole's 'Cole World: The Sideline Story' album release party at Tammany Hall on September 27, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
6. J. Cole, Mac Miller & Yelawolf Visit fuse Studio
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 25: J Cole stops by Fuse's 'Hoppus On Music' for a performance and interview with Mark Hoppus on October 25, 2011 at fuse studios in New York City. This episode airs Friday, October 28th at 11pm ET. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
7. J Cole in Concert At La Cigale
PARIS, FRANCE – DECEMBER 12: J Cole performs at La Cigale on December 12, 2011 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff – Patrick/WireImage)
8. The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Rapper J. Cole arrives at The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)
9. 102.7 KIIS FM’s Wango Tango – Show
CARSON, CA – MAY 12: Singer J. Cole performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango at The Home Depot Center on May 12, 2012 in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
10. The 40th American Music Awards – Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 18: Recording artist J. Cole attends the 40th American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/AMA2012/FilmMagic)
11. Fabolous, J. Cole and Tyga Visit BET’s 106 & Park
NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: J. Cole visits BET's 106 & Park at BET Studios on April 10, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by John Ricard/Getty Images)
12. J. Cole ‘Born Sinner’ Listening Session
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 06: J. Cole performs at his 'Born Sinner' listening session at the SVA Theater on June 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
13. J. Cole And Kelly Rowland Visit BET’s ‘106 & Park’
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 17: J. Cole visits BET's '106 & Park' at BET Studios on June 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by John Ricard/Getty Images)
14. 3rd Annual Philly 4th Of July Jam
PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 04: Recording artist J. Cole performs during the 3rd annual Philly 4th of July Jam at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4, 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)
15. Rock The Bells – San Bernardino, CA – Day 2
SAN BERNADINO, CA – SEPTEMBER 8: J. Cole performs as part of the Rock the Bells Tenth Anniversary at San Manuel Amphitheatre on September 8, 2013 in San Bernadino, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
16. Governors Ball 2014 In New York – Day 3
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 08: J. Cole performs on stage during day 3 of The Governors Ball at Randall's Island on June 8, 2014 in New York, United States. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns via Getty Images)
17. D’USSE VIP Riser + Lounge At On The Run Tour – MetLife Stadium
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JULY 12: Recording artist J. Cole attends D'USSE VIP Riser + Lounge At On The Run Tour – MetLife Stadium on July 12, 2014 in East Rutherford City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for D'USSE)
18. Jay Z, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce and more at the TIDAL Music Launch
Jay Z, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Usher, J. Cole, Kanye West, Alicia Keys, and more at the TIDAL Music Launch
19. J. Cole
J. Cole attends 'The Surprise About Nothing' Pop Up Show backstage at S.O.B.'s on March 30, 2015 in New York City.
20. J. Cole
MONTREAL, QC – AUGUST 02: J. Cole performs on Day 2 of the Osheaga Music and Art Festival on August 2, 2014 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Mark Horton/WireImage)
21. 2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival – Day 2
PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 06: Rapper J. Cole performs onstage during the 2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 6, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)
22. 2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival – Day 2
LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 24: Recording artist J. Cole performs onstage during day 2 of the Life Is Beautiful festival on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
23. 2016 Pemberton Music Festival
PEMBERTON, BC – JULY 15: J. Cole performs live at Pemberton Music Festival on July 15, 2016 in Pemberton, BC. (Photo by Jim Bennett/FilmMagic)
24. The Meadows Music & Arts Festival – Day 1
QUEENS, NY – OCTOBER 01: Rapper J. Cole performs onstage during The Meadows Music & Arts Festival Day 1 on October 1, 2016 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for The Meadows)
25. 2016 Lollapalooza – Day 1
CHICAGO, IL – JULY 28: J. Cole performs on day one of Lollapalooza 2016 at Grant Park on July 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)
26. J. Cole
2016 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival
27. J. Cole Performs At Oracle Arena
OAKLAND, CA – JULY 14: J. Cole performs during hie '4 Your Eyez Only Tour' at ORACLE Arena on July 14, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)