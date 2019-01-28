News
HomeNews

15-Year-Old Shot And Killed By Her 17-Year-Old Boyfriend

Leave a comment

A 17-year-old has been charged with criminal negligent homicide for shooting and killing his 15-year-old girlfriend Sunday morning in Texas.

KHOU 11 identified the shooter as Javon Martin, and the victim as Makaila Simon.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Investigators reportedly believe that Martin was playing with a rifle when he pointed it towards Simon and pulled the trigger.

The two were alone in a room, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told the station that there were multiple people inside the home.

Simon died at the scene.

“Our condolences go out the family,” said Sheriff Gonzalez. “Anytime there is a loss of life we know it’s difficult. Especially when it’s a young person.”

Simon’s father said she was a freshman at Lamar High School and had just turned 15 on Jan. 24.

The Houston Independent School District released the following statement:

The Houston Independent School District is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our students. Cases like this are always extremely difficult to bear and we will have grief counselors on campus tomorrow to assist students and staff.  We offer our deepest condolences to the family and to all who loved and cared for our student.

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

23 photos Launch gallery

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Continue reading Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

15-Year-Old Shot And Killed By Her 17-Year-Old Boyfriend was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close