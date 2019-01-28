CLOSE
Fetty Wap And Alexis Skyy’s Daughter Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery

Fetty Wap Visits Music Choice

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Scary news for Fetty Wap and Alexis Skyy as their one-year-old daughter Alaiya had to have emergency brain surgery.

According to TMZ, the little girl had to have to procedure in order to repair a malfunctioning implant in her brain that helps drain blood and fluid. Alaiya was born three months premature, weighing only one pound and suffers from hydrocephalus, a condition that causes bleeding and fluid in the brain.

The surgery is said to have gone well and Alaiya is now recuperating.

Alexis Skyy , Fetty Wap

