Scary news for Fetty Wap and Alexis Skyy as their one-year-old daughter Alaiya had to have emergency brain surgery.
According to TMZ, the little girl had to have to procedure in order to repair a malfunctioning implant in her brain that helps drain blood and fluid. Alaiya was born three months premature, weighing only one pound and suffers from hydrocephalus, a condition that causes bleeding and fluid in the brain.
The surgery is said to have gone well and Alaiya is now recuperating.
Fetty Wap And Alexis Skyy’s Daughter Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery was originally published on theboxhouston.com