AM Roundup: 2019 SAG Award Winners, Naomi Osaka’s Big Win, & More

Here Are the 2019 SAG Award Winners.

Missed the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards last night? No problem. Variety’s got the full list of winners. From Mahershala Ali (who took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role) to Black Panther (which took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture), you can check out the honorees here.

Chadwick Boseman expands on the "young, gifted and black" line from his #SAGAwards acceptance speech https://t.co/r4hp3jbO1E pic.twitter.com/n3ATlKQ6FO — Variety (@Variety) January 28, 2019

Naomi Osaka Deserves All the Flowers.

Issa celebration. Naomi Osaka won her second straight Grand Slam after defeating the Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova on Saturday, becoming the first woman to win her first two championship titles consecutively since Jennifer Capriati in 2001. On Monday, she also becomes the new world No. 1, making her the first Japanese player to ever earn the milestone.

Take a moment of silence to congratulate her, then read more here.

Naomi Osaka wins second straight Grand Slam https://t.co/e2y8uNgMpy pic.twitter.com/wqCMJU0zbS — CNN (@CNN) January 26, 2019

2 Days Out of Jail, and DMX Is Already Back on Stage.

X is wasting no time getting back into the swing of things. According to HotNewHipHop, the recently-released rapper replaced Ja Rule during a Mr. Ciao appearance in Staten Island after Ja was forced to cancel at the last minute due to “undisclosed reasons.”

“DMX you saved the day,” Mr. Ciao’s social media team wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all that came to party see you February 10th for brunch.”

Check out footage below:

Team CASSIUS Posted 3 hours ago

