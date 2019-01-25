News Roundup: NYC to Pay Kalief Browder Estate, Lil Wayne Signs Deandre Baker to Young Money Sports, & More

New York City Is Paying $3.3 Million to the Kalief Browder Estate.
In a recent settlement, New York City has agreed to pay $3.3 million to the estate of Kalief Browder.
“Kalief Browder’s story helped inspire numerous reforms to the justice system to prevent this tragedy from ever happening again, including an end to punitive segregation for young people on Rikers Island,” the city’s law department said in a statement. “We hope that this settlement and our continuing reforms help bring some measure of closure to the Browder family.”
Papers will be filed soon, according to the family’s lawyer, Sanford A. Rubenstein.
Lil Wayne Just Signed a Top NFL Draft Prospect to Young Money Sports.
TMZ reports that Deandre Baker, who is expected to be a top-10 NFL Draft pick, has just been signed to the Young Money APAA Sports Agency.
“Welkome [sic] to the family @DreBaker1_ !!” Weezy recently wrote on Twitter. “Lets Work!””
COO of Young Money Entertainment Cortez Bryant stated, “Deandre is a silent Assassin on that field!! I can’t wait until he shows the world why he’s the #1 corner in this draft!”
Alabama’s Quinnen Williams and Georgia’s Mecole Hardman Jr. have also signed deals with Young Money Sports.
DMX Will Be Released from Prison Today.
DMX’s lawyer tells Vulture that his one-year sentence for tax evasion will end at 9 a.m. today (Jan. 25), despite his release initially being set for Jan. 27 (Federal Bureau of Prisons policy releases inmates early if their release date falls on the weekend, as noted by Complex). He was sentenced back in March.
“I spoke to him; he’s very happy,” X’s lawyer, Murray Richman, said. “He’s looking forward to being home. He’s never been hotter than now — people have been seeking him out all over.”
X will reportedly be under supervision for three years.
