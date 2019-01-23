Cardi B Checks Conservative Becky Stephanie Hamill For Questioning “Twerk” Video

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

When will these Conservative women learn Cardi B has time. First Tomi Lahren got ethered by the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, and now Stephanie Hamill is Bardi’s latest victim after she dared question the rapper’s appearance in bootylicious visual for the City Girl’s single “Twerk.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Cardi’s name has been ringing bells in the Conservative world after she accurately called out Donald Trump for shutting down the government for his struggle wall. The “Money” rapper had MAGA soldiers ears ringing after her eloquent breakdown of the situation with Hamill being the next person to try the Bronx native.

Hamill’s stupid Tweet disguised in the name of “feminism” and the #MeToo movement dared to ask Cardi B how does the “Twerk” video empower women? Inviting the rapper and “leftists” to chime in, not realizing she has no idea who she is messing with.

In the Era of #meToo how exactly does this empower women?

Leftists, @iamcardib , feel free to chime in.

THX .. pic.twitter.com/59fyDxrYAz — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) January 21, 2019

Cardi, not one to bite her tongue blasted back at the Trumper stating:

“It says to women that I can wear and not wear whatever I want,” Cardi tweeted back, “do [whatever] I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half-naked, does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks.”

It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks 🤔 https://t.co/8UBQQzO6jK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

Cardi immediately followed up in another Tweet pointing out all of the criticism she has been receiving since chiming in on the government shutdown.

All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days.Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is fuckin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

Hamill, of course, couldn’t leave well enough alone and responded back agreeing with Cardi that “no means no, no matter what” but stuck by ridiculous stance. She even admitted in her retort possibly being a hater because she can’t twerk and followed that up with an invite to her show to debate the topic.

I agree, No means NO, NO MATTER what!

But this video, & others like this sexually objectify women. I think this hurts all women & the cause. We're not sex OBJECTS! Clearly we see things differently, (maybe I'm just a hater bc I can't Twerk 🤣) Come on my show, debate me! https://t.co/TaqAiF9Jmv — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) January 22, 2019

As expected many came to Cardi’s defense including fellow rapper and Tomi Lahren critic Wale who accurately pointed that Hamill’s point “made no sense” and that she should just admit to being “jealous” of Cardi’s “coordination and rhythm.”

This makes no sense. Just say you jealous that u uncapable of such coordination and rhythm and kindly let leave the podium. Thx https://t.co/k4DfVUG3GF — Wale (@Wale) January 22, 2019

Salute to Cardi for always keeping it real.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

—

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi B Checks Conservative Becky Stephanie Hamill For Questioning “Twerk” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: